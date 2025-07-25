Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) Amid reports of alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states, the West Bengal Police, on Friday, issued a helpline number for them so that they could reach out to the law enforcement enforcers if they face any problem.

West Bengal Police issue helpline number for Bengalis working in other states

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) Amid reports of alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states, West Bengal Police, on Friday, issued a helpline number for them so that they could reach out to the law enforcement enforcers if they face any problem.

The move from the West Bengal police came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on several occasions raised the issue of alleged harassment and attack on Bengali migrant workers in the BJP-ruled states.

The police also said that they are getting reports of Bengali people being harassed while working in another state.

"If you face any problem while working in another state from Bengal, contact the State Police Helpline. We are getting information from various sources that many people from West Bengal are facing various problems and are being harassed while working in other states. But those who are affected, their families do not have a clear idea about who to inform about this problem, how to inform them," West Bengal Police said in a social media post.

Issuing the helpline number, the police further said that if citizens from West Bengal who were going to work in other states face any kind of problem, their family members residing in West Bengal should immediately approach their local police stations.

“You can also inform the district control room. Apart from this, we are launching a helpline for the convenience of families. The number is 9147727666. This number can only be used on WhatsApp," the statement by the police read.

The police asked such people to send a message on the said helpline number and provide the necessary information including their name and address. The police would then verify each information and contact the concerned state and take necessary action.

There have been reports of migrant workers from West Bengal facing harassment and attacks in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Gujarat, and others. The Trinamool Congress has already raised the issue and demanded an end to the growing violence against such people.

