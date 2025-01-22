WEF Summit Davos: Maha govt inks 54 MoUs with investment proposals worth Rs 15.7 lakh crore

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has signed 54 MoUs for investment proposals worth a record Rs 15.7 lakh crore that will create 15.95 lakh jobs in the state.

These MoUs were inked in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior bureaucrats on Tuesday and Wednesday at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The Chief Minister’s office said that of the Rs 15.7 lakh crore worth of MoUs, the Department of Industries signed MoUs of Rs 11.71 lakh crore, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Rs 3.44 lakh crore and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Rs 55,200 crore.

“Over the past two days, MoUs have been signed with investments across all regions of the state, aiming for balanced development,” the Chief Minister said.

The largest investment among Wednesday’s MoUs was from the Reliance Group, which will invest Rs 3.05 lakh crore across sectors like petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bioenergy, green hydrogen, green chemicals, industrial development, retail, data centres, telecommunications, hospitality, and real estate. This single agreement is expected to generate three lakh jobs.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that the agreement with Reliance, which includes significant investment in the service sector, will contribute significantly to job creation. Anant Ambani of Reliance Group stated that this investment is part of their vision to make Maharashtra the first state with a $1 trillion economy, a goal the government is committed to achieving under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another major investment is from Amazon, which will invest Rs 71,795 crore in data centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This investment will create 83,100 jobs.

The government signed MoU with Gritta Energy for investment worth Rs 10319 crore in steel and metals to generate 3,200 jobs in Chandrapur, Vardhan Lithium for investment of Rs 42,535 crore in Electronics (Lithium Refinery, Lithium Battery) to generate 5,000 jobs in Nagpur, Indorama for investment of Rs 21,000 crore in textile to create 1,000 jobs in Raigad, Indira in technical textiles for investment of Rs 10,200 crore to create 3,000 jobs in Raigad, Sotefin India to invest Rs 8,641 crore in infrastructure in MMR, Blackstone to invest Rs 43,000 crore in infrastructure in MMR and Ceylon Beverages to invest Rs 1,039 crore in food and beverages to generate 450 jobs in Ahilyanagar.

Further, Larsen and Toubro Ltd will invest RS 10,000 crore in defence production to generate 2,500 jobs in Talegaon, Nelson Media Pvt. Ltd to invest Rs 1,100 crore in information technology to generate 1,100 jobs in MMR, Economic Explosives Ltd to invest Rs 12,780 crore in space and defence to create 2,325 jobs in Nagpur, MSN Holdings Ltd to invest Rs 14 652 crore in solar to create 8,760 jobs in Nagpur, Priyam Solutions Pvt. Ltd to invest Rs 300 crore.

Drone manufacturing to create 300 jobs in Jalna, Renaissance Solar & Electronic Materials to invest Rs 5,000 crore in green energy to create 1,300 jobs in Vidarbha, Marathwada, or North Maharashtra, Hazero Industries to invest Rs 16,000 crore in two green energy projects to generate 10,000 jobs at Butibori, Toral India to invest Rs 500 crore in Aluminium and Metals to generate 1,200 jobs in Ahilyanagar and Temasek Capital Management to invest Rs 43,000 crore in infrastructure in MMR.

moreover, Hiranandani Group will invest Rs 51,600 crore in infrastructure in MMR, Everstone Group to invest Rs 8,600 crore in infrastructure in MMR, Amazon to invest Rs 71,795 crore in data centres to create 83,100 jobs in MMR, University of Birmingham to invest in Infrastructure, especially Sustainable Transport Infrastructure in MMR, MTC Group to invest in Infrastructure, especially Circular Economy Park in MMR and Crossrail International to invest in Infrastructure, especially Transport Infrastructure in MMR.

