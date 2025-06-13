WEF to set up Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 13 (IANS) The World Economic Forum (WEF) will establish the Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in Amaravati in partnership with Andhra Pradesh.

The state government termed this as a significant step towards positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for innovation and sustainable development.

This initiative is a part of the government’s broader ‘Swarnandhra Vision 2047’.

The Government Order (G.O.) issued on June 12 outlines the establishment of this pioneering Centre under the World Economic Forum’s global Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 36 crore for a period of three years to support the centre’s activities.

The centre will operate initially from Vijayawada or Amaravati, and will be governed by a high-level committee chaired by the HRD, IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

According to the state government, it will broadly focus on energy transition and green Industries, in collaboration with WEF’s Centre for Energy and Materials (CENMAT), and AI-led digital transformation and cybersecurity, in collaboration with WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity.

The initiative is pursuant to meetings with WEF at Davos and would position Amaravati as India’s leading centre on green energy, sustainability and cyber security.

The project is aimed at boosting Andhra Pradesh’s international presence and attracting investments in clean energy, AI, and digital infrastructure, said an official statement.

The key objectives of the centre are to raise Andhra Pradesh’s global profile and build international partnerships, support the growth of green industries and improve cyber security, run pilot projects in clean energy, smart grids, and use of AI in areas like farming and governance, train people in cybersecurity and new technologies, and connect the State with global platforms like the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos.

This will be the second centre of WEF in Telugu states under its Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The WEF, in partnership with the Telangana government, last year set up a centre focused on healthcare and life sciences in Hyderabad.

