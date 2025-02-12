From wedding bells to the last salute: Hazaribagh mourns its braveheart

Hazaribagh, Feb 12 (IANS) A pall of gloom has descended on the city of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand after the tragic martyrdom of Army Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, fondly known as Puneet. The 28-year-old officer lost his life in an IED explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

Just weeks ago, his family was preparing for his wedding -- set to take place on April 5. Today, they are preparing for his final journey. No one can fathom that the very roads meant for his wedding procession will now bear witness to his last farewell. His mortal remains will reach Ranchi by late Wednesday evening, with the final rites scheduled for Thursday.

A resident of Jhoolu Park in Hazaribagh, Captain Karamjit was the only son of businessman Ajninder Singh Bakshi and Neelu Bakshi. He had recently visited home for his wedding preparations before reporting back to duty just 10 days ago. His fiance, a medical officer in the Army, was eagerly waiting to begin their new life together.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday when an IED, planted by terrorists, detonated as Captain Karamjit and his unit patrolled the LoC. He and a fellow soldier sustained critical injuries. Despite the Army’s best efforts to save him, he succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

As news of his sacrifice spread, grief-stricken residents poured into his home, offering their condolences. The loss of their brave son has cast a shadow of sorrow over the entire city.

Leaders across Jharkhand have expressed their deep condolences.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid tribute to the fallen hero, writing on X: "The news of Captain Sardar Karamjit Singh Bakshi’s martyrdom in an IED blast near the LoC is deeply saddening. His supreme sacrifice in service of the nation will always be remembered. I bow to this brave warrior."

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also mourned his loss, praying for strength for the bereaved families of both fallen soldiers.

State BJP President Babulal Marandi also expressed similar sentiments, saying, “The mind is deeply saddened by the loss of Hazaribagh’s brave son, Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi. May God grant peace to his soul and strength to his family. As a grateful nation, we will forever remain indebted to his sacrifice."

Captain Karamjit’s homecoming was supposed to be one of joy, music, and celebration. Instead, the Tricolour will wrap around him as a final salute to his undying bravery.

