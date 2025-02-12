Ranji Trophy: Nizar's heroic knock helps Kerala break J&K hearts to seal semis spot

Pune, Feb 12 (IANS) Kerala scripted history by securing a place in the Ranji Trophy semifinals for only the second time, after surviving a nerve-wracking final day against Jammu & Kashmir, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday. The match, which hung in balance until the last 30 minutes, ended in a draw, with Kerala advancing due to their slender one-run first-inning lead.

Kerala resumed day five at 100/2, needing to either chase 299 or bat out 90 overs to qualify. Runs were never in focus as the strategy was clear — batting time was the priority. In the first 10 overs, Kerala added just 13 runs but crucially kept their wickets intact. Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby looked solid, negating J&K’s early burst.

Despite the tiring J&K pacers — Umar Nazir Mir, Yudhvir Singh, and Auqib Nabi — persisting with short-pitched deliveries, Kerala’s batters remained resolute. Akshay Chandran, in particular, showcased great composure, leaving deliveries and frustrating the opposition.

After nearly 44 overs of resistance, J&K finally broke through. Chandran, who had fought hard for his 48 off 183 balls, was adjudged out at short leg after a successful review. Kerala crawled to lunch at 146/3, having added just 46 runs in 31 overs but losing a crucial wicket.

Post-lunch, J&K turned the heat up. Sahil Lotra dismissed Sachin Baby for 48, with a rising delivery that took the edge to wicketkeeper Wadhwan. In the very next over, Jalaj Saxena, one of Kerala’s most experienced batters, was lured into a drive by Abid Mushtaq and edged to the slips. Suddenly, Kerala was six down, their safety hanging by a thread.

With over a session to bat, Salman Nizar once again stepped up. Having already played a crucial role in the first innings with a heroic 112, he now needed to guide Kerala through the final stretch. Partnering with Mohammed Azharuddeen, the duo showed immense patience, playing out the new ball and wearing down the J&K bowlers.

The seventh-wicket pair batted for over 42.4 overs, adding 70 invaluable runs, but more importantly, consuming crucial time. J&K’s desperation grew, but neither batter blinked. Azharuddeen, who had endured a tough season, delivered when it mattered most, bringing up his third fifty of the competition.

With just 30 minutes remaining, Kerala had nearly done the impossible. Nizar remained unbeaten on 44 off 162 balls, Azharuddeen solid at 67 off 118, as they saw off J&K’s final surge. When the umpires called stumps, Kerala had secured their semi-final berth, leaving J&K heartbroken.

Brief scores:

Jammu & Kashmir 280 & 399/9 decl lost to Kerala 281 & 295/6 in 126 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 67 not out, Akshay Chandran 48) match drawn. Kerala advanced on first innings lead

