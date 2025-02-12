Sajad Lone welcomes J&K HC's decision against passport denial over family ties with militants

Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Lone on Wednesday lauded the recent judgment by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, which ruled that no individual should be denied a passport due to the involvement of their family members in militancy-related activities.

Lone emphasised that this judgment sets a powerful precedent for thousands facing similar discrimination.

"I feel optimistic that a comprehensive ruling along these lines will soon be issued in response to our party’s petition," he said.

He underscored that his party had already challenged the “growing misuse” of police verification as a tool for “collective punishment” through a petition filed by advocate Syed Sajad Geelani.

Welcoming the court’s decision, he reaffirmed that an individual’s rights must be determined solely by their own actions, not by the circumstances of their relatives.

“This should have happened much earlier, but better late than never. I am hopeful that this ruling will be extended across J&K and that our petition will be addressed at the earliest to ensure uniform application,” he stated.

Lone further stressed that their petition specifically called for the strict implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Validation of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, along with subsequent amendments in the Government Order of 2021 and the Circular of 2024.

"These legal provisions mandate clear timelines for police verifications, ensuring a fair and transparent process," he said.

He expressed confidence that the ruling would rectify systemic flaws and provide long-overdue relief, particularly to the youth of J&K, who have often been subjected to unwarranted restrictions.

“If the effect of this judgment is extended across J&K, it will help ensure that our youth are not unfairly penalised and that they are given the same opportunities as their peers in the rest of the country,” he stated.

