Kerala: Mother’s body exhumed after daughter registers complaint, father in custody

Alappuzha, Feb 12 (IANS) Four days after V.C. Saji passed away after almost a month’s treatment at Medical College Hospital, her body was exhumed on Wednesday following a complaint by her daughter against her father.

Saji (48) has been under treatment at the hospital since January 8th, when her husband and daughter brought her following an injury. At that time, they told hospital authorities that she had fallen from the staircase and suffered a head injury.

However, following treatment, her health condition worsened and was put on the ventilator following which she passed away on February 9.

After the funeral, Sony (Saji’s husband) had a verbal duel with his daughter. Following the verbal duel, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against her father.

She lodged the complaint at Cherthala police station. In her complaint, she said that her mother was beaten up by her father and she was a witness to it when he banged her head against a wall.

She also told the police she did not disclose all these details to the hospital authorities as her intention was to save her mother’s life.

Following the complaint, the police took Sony into custody and is being questioned.

Sony is a trader who runs a utensils shop in the Alappuzha district.

On Wednesday after the body was exhumed, the mortal remains were taken to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital where the autopsy will be conducted.

