Weather Dept forecasts heavy rains in parts of TN on May 14

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a heavy rain alert for five districts in Tamil Nadu on May 14, warning of adverse weather conditions due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea.

According to the RMC, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall as the system intensifies. The weather department explained that the interaction between easterly and westerly winds in the lower atmosphere over parts of South India is creating favourable conditions for widespread showers.

The forecast indicates that light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 11.

In addition, thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h are expected in several areas on May 13 and 14.

A heavy rain warning has also been issued for pockets of Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and the hilly regions of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, and Dindigul districts. Moderate rainfall is forecast for Chennai in the coming days.

The RMC report noted that many parts of Tamil Nadu received rain earlier this week. Thammampatti in Salem district recorded the highest rainfall at 11 cm, while other districts such as Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, and Villupuram also received showers.

In Chennai, Valasaravakkam and Nerkundram registered up to 11 cm of rain. Tamil Nadu has recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon season, with cumulative rainfall reaching 447 mm, surpassing the seasonal average of 393 mm.

Chennai received 845 mm of rainfall so far, which is 16 per cent above normal, while Coimbatore recorded a significant surplus of 47 per cent.

Officials recalled that Cyclone Fengal, which impacted Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1 last year, brought intense rains and widespread flooding.

The cyclone claimed 12 lives and inundated over 2.11 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, leading to heavy losses for farmers. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable districts to stay alert and follow safety guidelines as weather conditions evolve.

