Weather department predicts rain, thunderstorms in southern TN districts

Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several districts of Tamil Nadu until Thursday (January 23).

Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari districts are expected to experience rainfall during this period. The weather department noted that light to moderate northeasterlies and easterlies continue to prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

The Northeast Monsoon, which commenced on October 1, 2024, has remained vigorous over Tamil Nadu. This has resulted in widespread rainfall across the state, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Over the weekend and into Monday, various parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts recorded heavy rainfall. Oothu and Naalumukku in the Manjolai Hills registered 15.1 cm and 13.7 cm of rainfall, respectively. Other areas, including Kakkachi (12 cm), Manjolai (10.6 cm), Karuppanathi (3.6 cm), Ayikudi (3.1 cm), and Servalar (1.8 cm), also experienced significant rainfall, according to the morning report issued by the disaster management department.

The inflow to Papanasam and Manimuthar dams has increased due to the incessant rain. Normal life has been disrupted in several parts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Alangulam, Ambasamudram, and Sankarankovil.

The Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration has banned tourists from bathing in the Manimuthar waterfalls and Thalaiyanai due to safety concerns. Similarly, the Tenkasi district administration has restricted bathing at the Courtallam waterfalls because of the strong inflow of water from the Western Ghats’ catchment areas.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to squally weather conditions. Wind speeds are expected to range between 35-45 km/h, with gusts of up to 55 km/h along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin area, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar over the next two days. Increased moisture levels in the sea, coupled with changing wind patterns, are sustaining the ongoing rainfall activity across the state.

Tamil Nadu has recorded a 14 per cent surplus in rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon season, with 447 mm received compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm. Chennai recorded 845 mm of rainfall, 16 per cent above average, while Coimbatore saw a substantial 47 per cent increase.

Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu between November 29 and December 1, caused widespread devastation and further contributed to the state’s rainfall statistics. The RMC forecasts above-average rainfall across Tamil Nadu until January 23, with coastal districts, including Chennai, likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the coming days.

