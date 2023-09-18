We will beautify entire Delhi, says Atishi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Monday visited Shankar Road and Pusa Road to inspect the development related works and directed the officials to work towards redesigning Delhi roads and making them clean, beautiful and user-friendly.

The PWD Minister said that the beauty of Delhi, which the entire world witnessed during the G-20 summit, will now be extended to every nook and corner of Delhi.

“Whether it's the markets of Central Delhi or the villages on the outskirts of the capital, we will give a makeover to every part of the city,” she said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that, just like certain parts of Delhi were given a splendid makeover during the G-20 summit, now the entire city's roads will be transformed. We will beautify the entire Delhi,” she said.

She said that they are inspecting these roads and reviewing how the roads here could be improved, how the footpaths could be given a new look, and how the entire stretch can be beautified with horticulture.

“This will help us redesign Delhi roads better and as per the requirements of the users,” she said.

Atishi directed the officials to pay attention to all the details in the process of improving the roads, enhancing their beauty, and taking every necessary step for their enhancement.

She also emphasised the importance of horticulture on the roads and instructed that tree pruning be carried out as needed.

She said that we want to provide the people of Delhi with world-class road experiences, ensuring they have a splendid experience walking on the roads.

