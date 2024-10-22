We welcome everyone who agrees with Cong’s ideology: K’taka CM on BJP rebel Yogeshwara

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Ahead of the bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Tuesday that anyone who accepts the ideology of the Congress and the values of the Constitution, is welcome to join the party.

Sources confirmed that the statement is indicative that the BJP’s rebel candidate C.P. Yogeshwara is poised to join the Congress party.

Yogeshwara, a senior BJP leader has resigned from his MLC post and announced his intention to contest as an Independent candidate from Channapatna.

Responding to a question from journalists about C.P. Yogeshwara being eager to join the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "The Congress welcomes everyone who agrees with the party's ideology and the values of the Constitution."

Discussions are ongoing to select the right candidate for the Channapatna seat. Former MP D.K. Suresh is also a strong candidate for it.

The decision on who will get the tickets for the Channapatna and Shiggaon constituencies will be made clear in a day or two, the CM added.

CM Siddaramaiah also declared that in the Sandur bye-election, the party ticket would be given to the wife of MP, E. Tukaram.

Meanwhile, D.K. Suresh stated on Tuesday that everyone is forcing him to contest the bypolls.

“Still there is three days’ time and I will consider contesting the election,” he maintained.

Suresh, who is also the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy CM, D.K. Shivakumar, stated that the Congress leadership would take a decision on the entry of Yogeshwara into the party.

“I will not make any comments on that issue,” he stated.

“I am heading to Channapatna. I will organise the youth and carry out tasks which are required to strengthen the party. The party will take a final call on who should be its candidate,” Suresh said.

The Channapatna seat was represented by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Yogeshwara was defeated by Kumaraswamy in the 2023 Assembly elections.

At present, the BJP and JD(S) are in a fix over the issue, following Yogeshwara’s announcement of contesting as an Independent candidate.

Kumaraswamy is planning to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Channapatna and a final call will be made by the BJP high Command and the JD(S) by Wednesday.

Yogeshwara had stated that he will wait for the decision of the BJP till the last minute.

