'We want to know what went wrong': Hema Malini-led NDA delegation in Karur

Karur, Sep 30 (IANS) An eight-member NDA delegation led by BJP MP and actor Hema Malini reached Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to study the circumstances that led to the September 27 stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Karur, where 41 people -- including women and children -- were killed and more than 60 were injured.

The delegation, which includes former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MPs from across India, met affected families, local officials and survivors before submitting a report to BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, Hema Malini expressed deep condolences and said the team’s purpose was to understand what went wrong and recommend measures to prevent such tragedies.

Anurag Thakur said the MPs would interact with the injured, families of the deceased and local authorities. “We pray for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised. There is no hurry for us -- we want to meet everyone, find out what went wrong and ensure such an incident never happens again,” he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including former state president K. Annamalai and current chief Nainar Nagenthran, are accompanying the NDA team.

Annamalai said on his X, "The 8-member committee appointed by our BJP4India National President Thiru JPNadda avl did a detailed on-ground assessment of the events that led to the stampede in Karur during the TVK rally & spoke to many who witnessed the tragedy unfold."

The Karur stampede occurred when a massive crowd surged forward after Vijay’s speech, triggering panic and a deadly crush in the overcrowded venue. The tragedy shocked the state and the country, with visuals of grieving families widely circulated.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who rushed relief measures and announced compensation, described the incident as “an unimaginable tragedy that has caused deep pain”.

He promised that the government would act on the findings of the single-member commission led by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan and frame safety guidelines for public gatherings.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, while condoling the deaths, demanded strict accountability. “It is shocking that such a lapse could occur at a political rally. The government must fix responsibility and ensure the safety of people attending such events,” he said.

Vijay, who also announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased, said he was “heartbroken beyond words”. The TVK leader called for a thorough and fair probe and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

The NDA MPs will visit the stampede site at Velayuthampalayam and hospitals where the injured are being treated before returning to brief the party’s top leadership.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.