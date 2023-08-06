‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the Opposition Member of Parliament (MPs) are waiting for Prime Minister Modi to speak in the Parliament, in an apparent reference to the Manipur situation.

“My Lok Sabha colleagues and I have been demanding the PM to speak in Parliament ever since 20 July,” the Congress MP said.

“We wait in Lok Sabha for him,” he wrote in a tweet.

The Opposition, which is being spearheaded by Congress, has been demanding Prime Minister’s statement in Parliament over the Manipur situation.

MPs from the Opposition have been blaming Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the current crisis in Manipur and are demand his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

