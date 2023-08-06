2 to 3 groups of terrorists still active in Poonch, Rajouri districts : J&K Police

Jammu, Aug 6 (IANS) J&K Police said on Sunday said that two to three groups of terrorists were still active in Poonch and Rajouri districts and the security forces were engaged in eliminating them. Speaking at a joint press conference held after the killing of one terrorist in Rajouri district, Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu) said that one terrorist had been killed during this operation while another was still being traced.

“When local police surrounded these militants they started firing and subsequently Army and paramilitary forces joined the operation.

“One unidentified militant has been killed while the other is still being traced. The recoveries from the slain militant indicate that he is a Pakistani terrorist.

“We have recovered one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, four hand grenades and a bag with Pakistani markings.

“The bag of the second militant has also been recovered,” Mukesh Singh said.

Answering a question, the ADGP said that two to three groups were still active in the two districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

“They are being traced and will be neutralised,” he said.

The GOC of the Army's KILO force said that with the cooperation of the local people, peace will be maintained in the area.

He said night vision devices and high quality weapons are coming handy for the security forces to achieve their operational objectives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.