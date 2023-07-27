We support all who demand discussion, statement by PM on Manipur: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Parliament saying that he supports all those who want a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and also a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

Akhilesh Yadav, along with his wife and party MP Dimple Yadav, arrived in Parliament and met Singh and suspended Congress MP Rajni Patil.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “I support all those MPs who want a discussion on Manipur, the Prime Minister should speak on it.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP leaders, he said that the BJP leaders and its people, who speak on every issue and make everyone listen through several mediums, must also speak on the Manipur incident. “Who won’t feel ashamed?” he asked.

“He (Modi) keeps on saying that he will take India to new heights but should such treatment be meted out to women in the country, which has been seen by the entire world? Safety and respect of our mother and sisters is paramount even if our economy does not reach anywhere,” Akhilesh Yadav added.

Singh was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday for his unruly behaviour while he was demanding for a detailed discussion on Manipur along with the Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

Following his suspension from the Monsoon Session, Singh has been sitting on protest in the Parliament premises and is being joined by the leaders of the opposition parties.

