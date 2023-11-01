We should not let AI spread misinformation: MoS IT at UK summit

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) By allowing innovation to get ahead of regulation, the countries faced misinformation and weaponisation of the internet, represented by social media, and we should not let that happen with artificial intelligence (AI) in the future, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the first-ever ‘AI Safety Summit’ in the UK, the minister said that a new framework needs to be built, where there is greater accountability of Internet platforms on the issue of user harm.

“There's greater accountability of platforms in ensuring safety and trust of all those who use their platforms, whether it is AI or the broader internet at large,” he told the gathering of top world leaders.

“We have learned in the last 10-15 years as governments that by allowing innovation to get ahead of regulation, we opened ourselves to the toxicity and the misinformation and the weaponisation that we see on the Internet today, represented by social media,” said the minister. This is not what “we should chart for the coming years in terms of AI”.

“We certainly want AI and the broader internet and tech to represent goodness, safety and trust and underlying all of that, underpinning all of that, platforms and innovators that demonstrate accountability and the law to all those who use it,” Chandrasekhar told the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the future of tech, whether it be innovation, partnerships or the institutional framework for regulating technology and innovation for the common good of all humans, should be driven by a coalition of nations rather than just one or two countries.

“The Indian digital economy and the innovation economy and ecosystem today is growing by two and a half to three times faster than the non-digital part of the GDP. AI is a kinetic enabler of the already accelerating digital economy, innovation, growth and governments,” the minister stressed.

The ‘AI Safety Summit 2023’ is a major global event that is taking place at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, on November 1-2, attended by over 100 world leaders, tech honchos, academics and researchers.

