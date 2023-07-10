WB Governor meets Amit Shah, says good will happen in the days to come

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Two days after the violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal, Governor C.V Ananda Bose on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the situation in the state.

After meeting Shah, Bose while interacting with the media said, “The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is - if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come.”

His remarks came after he met Shah in the national capital and apprised him about the situation in the state and the violence that erupted in the state during the panchayat polls on Saturday, in which 15 people lost their lives

During the Saturday polling, ballot boxes were robbed, set on fire or dumped in ponds at several places when the violence erupted at several locations.

Due to violence, repolling was held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts of the state on the direction of the State Election Commission.

Bose had visited several areas on Saturday during the polling.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.