WAVES summit: PM Modi bats for creative responsibility to uphold cultural integrity and instil positive values

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Underscoring the importance of creative responsibility in a technology-driven 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that as technology increasingly influences human lives, extra efforts are needed to preserve emotional sensitivity and cultural richness.

He also highlighted the need to protect young generations from divisive and harmful ideologies, stating that the World Audio Visual and Entertainment (WAVES) Summit can serve as a vital platform to uphold cultural integrity and instil positive values.

PM Modi warned that neglecting this responsibility could have grave consequences for future generations, and asserted that the goal is not to create robots but to nurture individuals with heightened sensitivity, emotional depth, and intellectual richness - qualities that cannot stem from information overload or technological speed alone.

In his inaugural address at the WAVES summit here, the Prime Minister remarked that the creative world holds the power to foster human compassion and deepen societal consciousness.

PM Modi stressed the importance of art, music, dance, and storytelling, noting that these forms have kept human sensibilities alive for thousands of years. He urged creatives to reinforce these traditions and build a more compassionate future.

Emphasising technology’s transformative impact on the creative world, PM Modi highlighted the importance of global coordination to harness its full potential.

He remarked that WAVES will serve as a bridge connecting Indian creators with global storytellers, animators with global visionaries, and transform gamers into global champions. He invited international investors and creators to embrace India as their content playground and explore the country’s vast creative ecosystem.

Addressing global creators, PM Modi urged them to dream big and tell their story. He encouraged investors to invest not just in platforms, but in people, and called on Indian youth to share their one billion untold stories with the world.

PM Modi also expressed his unwavering confidence in India’s content creators, highlighting that their free-flowing creativity is redefining the global creative landscape.

He emphasised that the youthful spirit of India’s creators knows no barriers, boundaries, or hesitation, allowing innovation to thrive. He remarked that through his personal interactions with young creators, gamers, and digital artists, he has witnessed firsthand the energy and talent emerging from India’s creative ecosystem.

He acknowledged that India’s massive young population is driving new creative dimensions, from reels, podcasts, and games to animation, stand-up, and AR-VR formats.

The Prime Minister asserted that WAVES is a platform designed specifically for this generation, one that enables young minds to reimagine and redefine the creative revolution with their energy and efficiency.

He highlighted that WAVES will serve as a major platform where creativity meets coding, software blends with storytelling, and art merges with augmented reality.

PM Modi urged young creators to make the most of this opportunity, dream big, and dedicate their efforts to realising their visions.

