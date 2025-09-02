Water level in J&K's Udhampur, Samba & Kathua crosses flood level, schools shut

Jammu, Sep 2 (IANS) As the water level of various rivers in Jammu, Udhampur, and Samba districts of J&K's Jammu division has crossed the flood alert mark, authorities on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools in the division, including the cancellation of upcoming exams.

The Tawi River crossed the flood alert level in Udhampur, while the Basantar in Samba and Uhj in Kathua also crossed the flood alert level.

Director School Education, Jammu, said in an order that in view of the inclement weather, all government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain closed on September 3.

The J&K Board of Secondary Education ordered the cancellation of Class 10 and 11 examinations in J&K on Wednesday.

NDRF teams have been deployed at the Tawi Bridge in Jammu to ensure public safety. The teams are alerting locals and urging them to stay away from the riverbanks.

A widespread spell of rain is expected across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours. Some districts in the Jammu division are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain.

The water level in rivers and streams is expected to rise further.

In the Kashmir Valley, although rain is likely to occur, its intensity will remain lower compared to the Jammu division. The water level in the Jhelum River is likely to rise during this period.

Cloudbursts/flash floods/ landslides/ mudslides and shooting stones are expected at vulnerable places, the Met Department said.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, said the administration is on high alert for the next 15-30 days in view of the weather forecast.

Speaking to reporters, Labroo urged people to strictly adhere to advisories being issued from time to time.

"We are on high alert, and people must follow our advisories. Yesterday, we issued one regarding the possibility of gusty winds and cautioned residents to stay away from electric cables and poles," he said.

He added that the administration will continue to issue weather advisories during this period to ensure public safety.

"As of now, the water level in Jhelum and other water bodies is much below the danger mark," he said.

