Water gradually receding; 3,000 villages affected by excess water: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the water has been gradually receding in waterlogged areas, with about 3,000 villages in the state affected by excess water coming from hills.

To compensate for crop and other losses in these villages, the state government has opened the e-Kshatipurti portal, where till now 169,738 farmers have applied for damage to 9,96,701 acres of crops.

The Chief Minister interacted with public representatives of the villages affected by waterlogging in Shahabad and gathered information about the situation and losses of each village.

After this, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Markandeshwar Temple and also interacted with citizens shifted from waterlogged areas, listened to their problems, and assured them that the state government is providing all possible help to the citizens.

Thereafter, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that due to excessive rainfall in hilly areas, a lot of water has flowed into the state’s villages, causing waterlogging.

“The people whose houses were submerged have been shifted to safe places. Arrangements for their stay, food, drinking water, and other needs have been made. Apart from this, fodder for animals is also being arranged.”

He said such a situation had also arisen in the state in the year 2023. Officials are engaged in managing the arrangements. The state government has opened an e-Kshatipurti portal for the common people to register their losses.

Replying to a question, CM Saini said continuous cleaning of canals and drains is carried out, but this time, due to excessive water flow from the hills, such a situation arose.

“It is unfortunate for the Opposition to do politics in such a disaster. In this situation, the Opposition should give suggestions and cooperate with the government.”

He also appealed to the public to support the affected people in waterlogged areas. Answering another query, the Chief Minister said that the capacity of the Markanda canal is 25,000 cusecs of water, but this time about 40,000 cusecs of water flowed, which overflowed into fields and nearby areas, causing waterlogging.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party national President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda are themselves monitoring the flood-like situation caused by heavy rains in northern India.

The Centre has issued special directions regarding Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

From various districts of Haryana, aid is being sent to different places in Punjab. Haryana is sending food, drinking water, and fodder for animals to Punjab.

