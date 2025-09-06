Nominations for BCCI Elections to be accepted on September 20 and 21

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Nominations for the upcoming BCCI elections will be accepted on September 20 and 21, said a notification from Electoral Officer A.K. Joti released on Saturday evening. Previously, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS that the elections are on the agenda for the 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held at 11:30 am on September 28 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Now, as per the full election schedule revealed by Joti, elections will be held for five office-bearer posts – president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer. Elections will also be held for one member of the Apex Council and two members of the Governing Council.

The election process began on Saturday with the call for state association members to file applications nominating their representatives. The deadline for filing these applications is 8:00 PM on September 12, following which the draft electoral roll will be released on September 13.

Objections, if any, can be filed on September 14 and 15, with the final roll set to be published on September 19. Nominations for the posts will be accepted on September 20 and 21, with scrutiny scheduled for September 22, before the list of valid candidates is announced the same evening at 4 pm.

Candidates will have the option to withdraw on September 23, following which the final list of contesting candidates will be published the same day at 2 pm. The polling and declaration of results are scheduled for September 28, the day when the AGM will be held.

The notification from Joti has directed all state association members to adhere to all timelines and documentation requirements to ensure the eligibility of their nominated representatives.

With the National Sports Act yet to be implemented, the Lodha Committee guidelines will be followed for the elections. The establishment of a new IPL Governing Council and the Women’s Premier League (WPL) panel is also on the AGM’s agenda.

Currently, after former India cricketer Roger Binny was ineligible to continue as BCCI President after he turned 70 on July 19, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has been managing things at the top. Shukla, who has been the BCCI Vice-President since late 2020, is also the senior-most office-bearer in the board’s present regime.

Apart from Saikia being the secretary, Rohan Gauns Desai and Prabhtej Bhatia are serving as joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, after being elected to the roles earlier this year.

Interestingly, the date of the BCCI elections and AGM in Mumbai coincides with the day the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup final is slated to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. If India enters the title clash, then there’s a possibility of none of the office bearers from the BCCI being present for it in Dubai.

