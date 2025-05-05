Water, blood of our citizens can’t flow together: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) BJP Information Technology cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday hailed the Narendra Modi government’s ‘muscular doctrine’ behind the decision to stop the release of Chenab river to Pakistan from Salal Dam in J&K, saying “water and the blood of our citizens cannot flow together”.

Sharing visuals from Raesi showing closed gates of the dam and a dry Chenab river bed, Malviya complemented PM Modi for making tough, strategic moves against Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

“It takes political will to make tough decisions in India’s interest, and Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated that through his actions. This is the muscular Modi Doctrine, firm and unwavering in its fight against terrorism,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

In a warning to Pakistan, he said, “Water and the blood of our citizens cannot flow together. Let that be clear.”

The BJP leader also hit out at Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rai, for mocking the Indian Air Force (IAF) by showing a toy plane with ‘Rafale’ written on it.

“After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress candidate from Kashi, Ajay Rai, has become the toast of the Pakistani media, speaking their language and mocking the Indian Armed Forces. The Congress has no shortage of such nincompoops, and the rot begins with the Gandhis,” he said.

Earlier, former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah backed the government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and stop the flow of river waters to Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We’ve been saying for years that this treaty should be renegotiated,” Abdullah, president of the National Conference party, told IANS.

“We are generating power from that water, but their people come and monitor. The water is ours. We have a right to it,” he said, supporting the Indian government’s decision to suspend the IWT, an agreement that has governed water-sharing arrangements with Pakistan for decades.

The suspension of IWT is one of the strong measures taken by India after flagging ‘Pakistan links’ to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

