Watchdog to expand English corporate disclosure info for foreign investors

Seoul, Feb 9 (IANS) South Korea's financial watchdog said on Sunday that it will expand corporate information in English to help increase foreign investors' access to disclosure.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said more content on its English disclosure platform (https://englishdart.fss.or.kr) will be available for foreign investors starting Monday, and a new English data platform (https://engopendart.fss.or.kr) will also be launched.

The FSS said the steps will help foreign investors to easily access corporate disclosure information, enabling them to gather and analyze data in real time, reports Yonhap news agency.

System users are able to check fixed information -- index, table format and optional input values -- for all statutory disclosures, including business reports in English.

Also, they can search information not only with a company's name but with a report's name and get what they want more easily.

The watchdog also said the FSS is set to unveil an open English platform, dubbed English Open DART, which will provide over 80 types of English disclosure information as well as big data on all listed companies' financial statements.

Foreign investors' use of English disclosure services has considerably increased for the last three years, and the watchdog said that the upgraded English disclosure services will attract more users.

The FSS plans to establish a dedicated infrastructure for English disclosures in the second half of 2025 to put in place a system with high levels of reliability and low-latency.

Meanwhile, Acting President Choi Sang-mok has emphasised the importance of close communication with parliament to expedite the passage of a bill designed to enhance the country's capital markets.

The revised bill, which recently failed to pass, includes provisions for corporate tax reductions for high-performing companies and a separate taxation scheme for dividend income earned by investors in such firms.

As part of the government's corporate value-up initiative launched in June, the bill aims to encourage listed companies to enhance their market valuation and improve the local stock market performance.

