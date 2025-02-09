Six killed in Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: Report

Beirut, Feb 9 (IANS) Six people were killed and two others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the al-Shaara area near the town of Janta in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

Israeli warplanes were conducting intensive mid-altitude flights over southern Lebanon, while the Israeli military carried out a detonation operation in the village of Adaisseh, located in the eastern sector of the border region in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

As tensions rose, several municipalities in western and central southern Lebanon issued warnings to residents, journalists, and visitors about the presence of landmines left behind by Israeli forces, some of which had been turned into traps targeting civilians, according to the NNA.

Hours later, the Israeli military said its air force had struck a Hezbollah target in the Bekaa Valley. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed the strike targeted a "strategic weapons manufacturing and storage site" belonging to Hezbollah, describing the activity at the site as a "broad violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon."

Despite the ceasefire that took effect in November 2024, ending a year-long conflict between Hamas and Israel, Israeli forces have continued to carry out sporadic attacks in Lebanon, citing violations of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah.

The Lebanese government has repeatedly condemned the Israeli attacks. After Israel failed to meet an initial withdrawal deadline from southern Lebanon, the Lebanese authorities extended the deadline to February 18.

