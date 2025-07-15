Warning labels on food not selective towards Indian snacks, says govt

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The central government on Tuesday denied media reports which claimed that the Ministry of Health has issued health warnings on Indian snacks such as samosas, jalebi, and laddoo to fight obesity crises in the country.

It noted that the warning labels on food issued by the Ministry of Health are “not selective towards Indian snacks”.

“Some media reports claim that the @MoHFW_INDIA has issued a health warning on food products such as samosas, jalebi, and laddoo. This claim is fake. The advisory of the Union Health Ministry does not carry any warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks,” the Ministry of Health said.

Media reports claimed that the Union Health Ministry has urged all ministries, departments, and autonomous bodies to display warnings on Indian snacks like samosa, vada pav, kachori, and jalebi.

Calling these reports "misleading, incorrect, and baseless” the Ministry noted that its advisory was on general health awareness and “it does not target India's rich street food culture”.

Reacting to the reports, Milind Deora, MP, in a post on social media platform X noted that the Parliamentary Subordinate Legislation Committee is currently reviewing food regulator FSSAI’s plans to tackle India’s growing obesity crisis.

“We have unanimously advocated uniform regulations across all food categories, including alcohol, so Indian food isn’t unfairly targeted while MNCs continue to market Western junk unchecked”.

The Union Health Ministry said its advisory was an initiative towards making healthier choices at workplaces. It is part of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

It advises about the display of Boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms, etc., to raise awareness of the harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items.

“These Boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country,” the Ministry said.

Excessive consumption of oil and sugar is known as a key contributor to the rising rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related diseases.

The general advisory was issued as “a behavioural nudge to make people aware of hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products, and not specifically to any particular food product,” the government said.

The advisory also mentions other health messages such as promoting healthy meals such as fruits, vegetables, and low-fat options along with making suggestions for opting for physical activity such as encouraging the use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks, and facilitating walking routes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.