Warm wishes on Utkala Dibasa: PM Modi greets people on Odisha Day

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of the state's foundation day, saying India takes pride in its history, literature and music.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said that the Centre and the state government are working together for progress.

He wrote, “Warm wishes on Utkala Dibasa! This day is a fitting tribute to Odisha’s glorious culture. India takes pride in Odisha’s history, literature and music. Odisha’s people are hardworking and have excelled in diverse fields. Over the last year, the Centre and Odisha Governments are working extensively to further the state’s progress.”

Utkal Diwas, also known as Odisha Foundation Day, is celebrated every year on this day, marking the formation of the state of Odisha (formerly known as Orissa) in 1936. This day honours the cultural, historical, and linguistic significance of the state. It also celebrates the state’s rich heritage, its contributions to art, literature, and spirituality..

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while extending his greetings on the occasion, said it is a day to pay tribute to the great people who made sacrifices for the formation of Odisha.

The CM wrote on his X handle in Odia (loosely translated), “Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Odisha Day. A humble tribute to the great men who made immense sacrifices for the formation of a separate Odisha state and enhanced the glory of our language, literature and culture. On this day, let us further strengthen our resolve to build a healthy and developed Odisha…”

A series of programmes are being organised throughout the state to commemorate this historic occasion.

Earlier, state Culture Minister Suryavansi Suraj said that for the first time, ‘Odia Paksha’ will be celebrated with great enthusiasm from April 1 until the Odia New Year on April 14. Various government departments will host activities ranging from the block level to the state level, including cleanliness drives at historical sites, distribution of Odia language learning materials, blood donation camps, Buy an Odia Book campaign, celebration of folk art and young writers' day.

