Cricket Australia award Konstas, Webster, Kuhnemann with national contracts for 2025-26 season

Melbourne, April 1 (IANS) Cricket Australia have awarded the Test summer's standout newcomers, Sam Konstas, Beau Webster and Matthew Kuhnemann, with national men's contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Cricket Australia, on Tuesday, announced a settled 23-player list that has seen just three changes from the previous year with all rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie, along with spinner Todd Murphy, the only omissions.

Konstas and Webster have earnt their maiden CA deals after making strong entrances to international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series victory. Kuhnemann then shone on the ensuing tour of Sri Lanka, snaring 16 wickets in two Tests.

It caps a rollercoaster stretch for the 28-year-old Kuhnemann, who played through a broken thumb during that tour, before being cited for a suspect bowling action and then being cleared.

But Kuhnemann has now pipped Murphy and standout Sheffield Shield spinner Corey Rocchiccioli to be Nathan Lyon's chosen sidekick. The left-armer earnt an upgrade to a national deal in 2023 but this is his first time making the initial list.

The list is also a vote of confidence for Webster and Konstas as the pair push for inclusion in Australia's side for June's World Test Championship final. The looming return of Cameron Green from injury and Josh Inglis' red-hot debut in Sri Lanka has created a squeeze for top-order spots.

Selection chief George Bailey also called out Mitchell Marsh, who was dropped from the Test team in January and has subsequently missed time with a back injury before returning as a batter in the IPL, ahead of the WTC final and three-Test tour of the Caribbean.

"Matt (Kuhnemann) was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months," said Bailey in a statement. In Beau’s case he proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side.

"With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning there will be welcome and healthy competition for places for the World Test Championship and West Indies tours. In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first class level and in the international environment,” said Bailey via a statement.

Non-contracted players can earn contract upgrades by playing enough international matches throughout the next 12 months. The initial contract list must contain 20-24 players, per CA's deal with the Australian Cricketers' Association.

Cooper Connolly, who made his debut for Australia in all three formats over the past six months, is arguably the most notable absentee. Nathan McSweeney, who played three Tests against India and went to Sri Lanka as a back-up batter, also missed out. Both earnt contract upgrades in 2024-25.

But fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson all retained their contracts despite coming off injury-hit seasons in '24-25.

While the WTC decider and next summer's Ashes stand as Australia's foremost targets over the coming months, the men's side are also slated to play 19 T20 Internationals leading into a World Cup in that format in early 2026.

There are also nine bilateral ODIs across three series to be played as the Aussies ramp up their preparation for their 50-over World Cup title defence in 2027.

That includes seven members of the injury-depleted squad Australia took to the recent Champions Trophy; Connolly, Abbott, Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The latter pair earnt contract upgrades last year.

Cricket Australia men's contract list 2025-26: Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

