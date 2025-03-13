Warehouse set ablaze in MP's Mhow amid heavy police deployment

Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) Even with a heavy police presence in the violence-hit town of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, unidentified men set ablaze a warehouse in the Koyla Bakhal area during the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The facility, belonging to businessman Sandeep Chauhan, reportedly housed stocks of pan masala and cosmetic goods.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Inspector General (Indore) Nimish Agrawal, confirmed the late-night incident and said that no accused would be spared.

However, he said that police would investigate and determine the nature of materials stored in the warehouse.

Sandeep revealed that goods worth millions of rupees were destroyed.

He also said that the warehouse had no power connection for last several years, ruling out the possibility of an electrical short circuit.

In the wake of recent riots-like incidents, which occurred on Sunday, nearly 1,000 police officers, including members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed to maintain law and order in the town, the top police officer said.

As of now, 14 individuals have been arrested in connection with Sunday's violent clashes.

The top police officer assured the people that comprehensive precautions have been implemented to ensure peace during the Holi celebrations from March 13-15, with reports indicating "Holika Dahan" rituals will be held at 20 different locations.

Drones are being used to monitor sensitive areas, the officer said.

The unrest initially erupted on Sunday night when a celebratory rally, following India's victory in the Champions Trophy, encountered stone pelting near Jama Masjid, escalating into communal violence.

On Wednesday evening, police conducted a flag march through key areas, including Mhow, Patti Bazar, and Kotwali, as part of their strategy to deter further disturbances, the officer added.

Additional search operations and security checkpoints were also established in high-risk zones.

Meanwhile, local MLA Usha Thakur demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hold the vandals accountable for the damage caused on Sunday, including the destruction of more than 10 vehicles and the burning of four shops.

She urged the district administration to recover compensation from the arrested individuals and provide it to those affected.

Thakur described the incidents as part of a premeditated conspiracy.

Mhow, also known as Ambedkar Nagar, is nearly 25 km from Indore.

