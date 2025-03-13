KKR's IPL 2024 trophy tour excites fans at Kolkata’s City Centre

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS): The Kolkata Knight Riders' celebratory Trophy Tour made a stop at City Center 1 mall in Salt Lake, where enthusiastic fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the prestigious IPL 2024 trophy. The event at Kolkata's premier shopping destination drew large crowds who had the opportunity to take photographs with the silverware and participate in fan activities. Mall visitors expressed their excitement as the trophy was displayed prominently, allowing fans of all ages to share in the team's recent triumph.

The City Centre 1 event marks the penultimate stop in KKR's Trophy Tour, which aims to celebrate the team's third IPL championship with their fan base throughout the city. The trophy was taken on the last leg of its tour in the home city and was taken to Kolkata's historic monuments on the city's iconic yellow ambassador taxi.

On Tuesday, as part of the ongoing Trophy Tour, the trophy was taken to several iconic Kolkata landmarks. The tour began at the Victoria Memorial, where the trophy was displayed against the backdrop of the historic marble monument.

The celebration continued at the Howrah Bridge and then made its way to the scenic Prinsep Ghat along the banks of the Hooghly River.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The franchise will be led by senior batter Ajinkya Rahane, with Chandrakant Pandit as head coach. The team had a traditional puja at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday before they started their training sessions.

Owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's company, Red Chillies Entertainment, in partnership with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL title in 2012. They followed it up with two more titles in 2014 and 2024, the last one coming under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, with an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.