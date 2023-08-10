Ward member gunned down in Nalanda

Patna, Aug 10 (IANS) A ward member of Bihar's Nalanda district was gunned down by unidentified assailants, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Raushan Paswan (28), who was recently elected as a ward member of Harnaut Nagar Panchayat.

Raushan's family members said that he was returning from Biharsharif market on Wednesday night when some unidentified assailants intercepted him near Shankar hotel in Pasacha village and shot at him.

Paswan, who had sustained gunshot injuries in head and stomach, was rushed to Sadar hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police added.

"We have learnt about the incident after police contacted us using the phone of my nephew Raushan Paswan. We immediately went there. His body was kept in the Sadar hospital," said victim's uncle.

The police said that the reason of murder is not ascertained yet. However, preliminary investigation revealed that it could be a case of election enmity.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

