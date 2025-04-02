Waqf legislation will bring transparency, help digitise properties: JPC chief

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, stated on Wednesday that the legislation, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, will soon be passed, and it will bring transparency.

He also stated that in the future, all properties in the country will be digitised, with registrations managed through the Waqf Management System of India (WAMSI) portal.

Speaking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal said: "There was a time when Waqf properties were thought to benefit the intended beneficiaries, but that was not the case. Women and children never truly benefited from Waqf income in terms of education. Today, we have brought this in a transparent manner, which is being discussed and will be passed. In the future, all the property of the country will be digitised, registrations will be done on the WAMSI portal, and audits will be conducted. This will ensure that the poor and women receive the benefits of Waqf income."

Pal also addressed the concerns raised by the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and AIMIM, who claimed that the Waqf Bill would lead to the loss of Muslim properties.

"(Union Minister) Kiren Rijiju made it clear while presenting the bill that this legislation is not intended for that purpose. The clauses that have been amended, including the removal of 'Waqf by user,' apply only prospectively, not retrospectively. It is clear that mosques and khanqahs will not be affected," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha amid protests and sloganeering from the Opposition.

An eight-hour-long discussion on the bill is currently underway, with the Opposition accusing the government of "bulldozing the legislation" and denying adequate time for amendments, as the bill was introduced without prior notice to the House.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address current challenges and improve the management of Waqf properties in India. It seeks to streamline the functions of the Waqf Board, ensuring more efficient administration of these properties.

This bill builds on the 2024 Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, both introduced with similar objectives to enhance the functioning of the Waqf Board and address ongoing management issues.

