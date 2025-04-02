Waqf (Amendment) Bill is to help people, not to harm them: Minority Commission chief

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura extended support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, as Lok Sabha holds a marathon discussion on the contentious legislation.

Lalpura told IANS that the legislation is in the larger interest of the community, and it will not cause any harm to the people of the Muslim faith.

Emphasising the significance of the legislation, he said: “Whatever bill is presented in the House is for the benefit of society and the country. A JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) was formed on Waqf, in which there was an open discussion. After discussion, it was concluded that Waqf property is for the poor, Pasmanda and needy Muslims, and they should benefit from it. In such a situation, this Bill is to help people, not to harm anyone. Everyone should understand this.”

Describing the Muslim community as an inherent part of the country, he said: “The Bill which is in the interest of the community is also in the interest of the country. The number of people following Islam in the country is very high. These people have made many sacrifices for the country. Those among the community have also held top constitutional posts, including that of President, while many went to become ministers in respective governments. This is their own country. The government is working to strengthen them and ensure proper use of Waqf.”

Praising the PM Modi-led government, he said that after the country’s independence, the Minority Commission was formed in 1978, claiming that the previous government stayed in power by keeping the Muslim community in constant fear.

“Even today, they want to spread fear in their minds, while the Prime Minister wants to give them equal treatment. We are people who believe in Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. This bill has been brought so that the Waqf property can become useful for the needy. After the Bill is passed, the Waqf property can be used properly,” he said.

“In the country of Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb, everyone has equal rights, and PM Modi is working for everyone. PM Modi has worked for people of all religions, whether they are Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists or people of Persian society,” he stressed.

