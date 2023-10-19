Wanted member of infamous Mewat ATM theft gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) A wanted member of Mewat-based gang, involved in 64 cases in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, was arrested by the special cell, a Delhi Police officer said on Thursday.

According to the police officer, the arrested gangster was involved in 64 cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, armed robbery/dacoity, extortion, snatching, assault on police teams, ATM breakings, Arms Act, MCOC Act.

Police have also recovered one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges from the possession of the accused Nadeem a.k.a Kallu. He was also declared a proclaimed offender in a case of firing on a police team of New Usmanpur police station.

According to police, on Tuesday, specific information was received that Kallu would come to the second Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar.

"Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and Kallu apprehended," said the Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

The Special CP further said that Nadeem was also wanted in six criminal cases, including two ATM breakings and stealing cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka in the first week of this month.

"The accused and other members of this gang are so desperate that they don't hesitate to open fire on the police if there is a slightest resistance. The accused and his associates opened fire on police teams on four occasions in the areas Tilak Marg, Nand Nagri, New Usmanpur, and Bawana," said Dhaliwal.

Nadeem has been indulging in crime in Delhi/NCR for the last 21 years. "He has disclosed that he was not appearing in the courts in Delhi in various pending trial cases and that the concerned courts have initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender in more than five criminal cases," said Dhaliwal.

"He has also divulged that he was arrested by PS Yavat (Pune) police in the month of August 2023 in a case of vehicle theft, but he provided his wrong name and address to the Pune police. He also succeeded in getting bail in this case," the officer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.