Wanted criminal held after exchange of fire in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) After a brief encounter, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an absconding criminal, who was wanted in connection with the murder of a man who died after two groups clashed with each other at a warehouse in the national capital last month.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan, said that the accused identified as Jane Alam, declared a ‘Bad Character’ by the Najafgarh police station, had been on the run.

"At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a gunfight broke out between Alam and a special staff unit from Dwarka district. Alam discharged three rounds, while the police team retaliated with four rounds. In the exchange of fire, Alam sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and is presently receiving treatment at the hospital,” said the DCP.

On the evening of October 29, the police received information regarding a dispute at a warehouse located in the Nangli Sakrawati area.

Three individuals had sustained injuries in the incident and were subsequently shifted to a hospital, where one of them, Dharmender (33), succumbed to his injuries.

“One person had been detained on suspicion of trespassing and theft in the warehouse by its staff,” said the DCP.

“Subsequently, a group of individuals arrived on the spot, alleging that the detained person had been subjected to physical abuse, sparking a confrontation with the warehouse workers. This altercation resulted in the murder of Dharmender besides injuring two others. Following the incident, the group fled the scene,” said the DCP.

“A case was registered at the Najafgarh police station and so far, nine suspects have been apprehended,” the officer added.

