IAF Squadron No 1 'Tigers' marks culmination of 90th anniversary celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Indian Air Force's 1 Squadron 'Tigers', which has etched its name in military history for having valiantly participated in World War II, the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, 1999 Kargil operations and the Balakot air strikes, on Tuesday marked the culmination of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

Currently equipped with advanced, upgraded Mirage-2000 aircraft, 1 Squadron continues to be at the forefront of IAF's fighter operations, upholding the highest standards.

For its excellence in service, the squadron has been awarded with 36 decorations and gallantry awards, and 40 Mention-in-Dispatches, an IAF official added.

The IAF said that its rich legacy came to life as 1 Squadron held a ceremony at Air Force Station, Maharajpur (Gwalior), marking the culmination of its 90th anniversary celebrations, which started from April 1.

Established on April 1, 1933, as a part of the Royal Indian Air Force, 1 Squadron holds the distinction of being the oldest unit of the IAF.

To commemorate this historic milestone, a series of special events like motorcycle expedition and sports meet were organised throughout the year.

The culminating event on Tuesday by the IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari who unveiled the "Tiger Spirit" statue at the squadron memorial, the IAF added.

The ceremony was attended by both veteran and serving officers, embodying the squadron motto, "Ekta Mein Shakti" - Strength in Unity.

The day culminated in a thrilling flying display followed by a Barakhana where all personnel of 1 Squadron, their families and guests came together, the IAF added.

