Wanted criminal 'Bomb' arrested after brief encounter in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) Wanted criminal 'Bomb' Saravanan was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Chennai on Thursday.

According to police officials, when asked to stop, Saravanan attacked a Sub-Inspector, which was retaliated.

Saravanan, who suffered a bullet wound, was arrested and admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Saravanan, classified as an A-category rowdy, has 33 cases registered against him, including six murder cases.

The assailant's wife, Mahalakshmi, a lawyer, alleged that Saravanan was being framed.

She claimed no genuine case had been filed against him in the past 15 years and only pending arrest warrants on fabricated charges existed.

Mahalakshmi stated that Saravanan was arrested in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, a day earlier, and accused the police of keeping him in illegal arrest without producing him before a magistrate within 24 hours.

She said her attempts to obtain information about her husband at the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate and the Police headquarters had failed until she was informed of the shooting incident.

On December 8, 2024, history-sheeter Arivazhagan alias Hari, 24, of Thirumullaivoyal was arrested after an encounter with police.

He had multiple criminal cases, including murder, pending against him. A team led by Sub-Inspector Premkumar traced him to a hideout in Ayanavaram.

When the team attempted to arrest him, Arivazhagan allegedly brandished a country-made pistol and attempted to fire at the officers. In response, Sub-Inspector Premkumar shot him in the leg, rendering him immobile.

He was arrested and admitted to Government Stanley Medical College. Arivazhagan was involved in at least six criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder, across Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

He also faced charges related to drug peddling. A special police team had been pursuing him for years, travelling to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in search of him.

