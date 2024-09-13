Wall collpase kills one in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Amidst continuous rains in several parts of Delhi, a tragic incident occurred in the Nabi Karim area on Friday where a wall of the Khwaja Baqi Billah Dargah collapsed, leaving one person dead and five others injured.

One of the victims, who was trapped under the debris, was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The others, who suffered injuries, are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. While two individuals were rescued earlier, concerns remain that more people might still be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.

The accident took place around 7:00 a.m. near Old Delhi. According to eyewitnesses, a loud noise was heard early in the morning, which drew the attention of nearby residents. Upon rushing to the scene, they discovered that several people had been trapped under the debris of the collapsed wall.

The victims were reportedly sleeping near the wall when the incident occurred, possibly due to the heavy rainfall overnight.

Just after the incident occurred, residents immediately began rescue efforts, pulling people out from under the rubble. Shortly after, a call was made to the emergency services around 7:00 a.m., and three fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were dispatched to the site. Rescue operations by the fire department, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were soon underway.

Delhi has been experiencing severe weather conditions due to heavy rainfall, which has caused widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and structural collapses in the region.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours, warning of more severe weather in the national capital region. Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious and safe.

