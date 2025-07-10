Voter list revision: EC acting as a 'BJP agent', alleges Tejashwi

Patna, July 10 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday, alleged that the Election Commission appears to be working as an agent of the BJP.

Speaking to the media persons at Patna airport, Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Election Commission over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

Commenting on the Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging the SIR process, the RJD leader said, “We have knocked on the doors of the apex court and presented our side. Let’s see what happens in court.”

Tejashwi Yadav questioned the rejection of Aadhaar cards, ration cards, job cards, and MNREGA cards during the verification process, stating that many people in Bihar do not possess birth-related documents.

“The Election Commission is not issuing any clarification. Why can’t the (Election) commissioner hold a press conference to clear the confusion? What arrogance is this?” he asked, adding, “It seems as if the Election Commission is working like a party cell of the BJP,” Yadav said.

The Supreme Court has begun hearing petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s decision to conduct the SIR of the voter list in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

The Election Commission has launched a month-long drive to verify approximately 8 crore voters in the state, a move the opposition claims will disenfranchise many voters lacking birth certificates or date-of-birth documents.

A day earlier, a Bihar bandh was observed in protest against the SIR, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joining protests on the streets of Patna.

Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over the credibility of the Election Commission, warning that the people of Bihar would not spare those attempting to commit fraud with voters.

“BJP has stolen the Maharashtra Assembly election and is trying to replicate it in Bihar through SIR, but voters here will teach the BJP a lesson,” he said.

