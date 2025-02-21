'Vizhinjam Port will turn Kerala into a new Singapore'

Kochi, Feb 21 (IANS) On the opening day of the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) 2025, which got underway here on Friday, the fast nearing completion of Vizhinjam Port -- being built by the Adani Ports -- was the key point of discussion by the participants who pointed out that the upcoming seaport will turn Kerala into a new Singapore.

The IKGS is being organised by the state-run Kerala State Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIDC), along with the Kerala government.

A panel discussion titled ‘Kerala - a Small World of Big Opportunities’ that was led by Amitabh Kant -- one of the most popular bureaucrats in the southern state, was also held during which several key issues were discussed.

Kant, during the panel discussion, pointed out that the mega port project could well turn Kerala a new Singapore.

Kant, who is also a former NITI Ayog chairman, and someone who knows the state like the back of his palm, was largely instrumental in coining the term 'God’s Own Country’ for Kerala, when he headed the Tourism Department.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, who was part of the discussion pointed out that the impact of the upcoming port will be beneficial for the entire country as around 90 per cent of the trade in the country happens through ports.

“With Vizhinjam port strategically placed as it lies close to the international sea route, the business that this port will bring is going to be done at a reduced time and the cost advantage also will be there,” said Gupta.

In his address, KSIDC Chairman C. Balagopal said Kerala’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has doubled every 6-7 years since 2000.

"Strategic investments, sustainable initiatives in major sectors, connectivity and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem are the key enablers for growth.

“During the period from 1950-70, land reforms created an equitable society and distributed economic power. From 1980-90, the state was able to build a productive workforce and a high human development index. Focus on IT happened during 1990-2000, with the birth of three IT

Parks and Kerala Startup Mission, which laid the foundation for a modern economy,” added Balagopal.

