IWAI kicks off feasibility study for Water Metro systems in 17 cities

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) Board has decided to carry out a feasibility study for developing Water Metro systems in 17 cities across the country, an official statement issued on Friday said.

"The Board decided to explore Water Metro in full or part in 17 cities across 12 states of India. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has been appointed to carry out the feasibility study," the statement said.

The 17 cities chosen by IWAI, in consultation with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, for developing Water Metro include Ayodhya, Dhubri, Panaji, Guwahati, Kollam, Kolkata, Prayagraj, Patna, Srinagar, Varanasi, Mumbai, Vasai, Mangalore (Gurupura River), Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati River), and Alleppey in Kerala as well as Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands where inter-island ferry services could transform connectivity.

This initiative will provide a robust and sustainable urban water transport system by utilising existing navigable waterways. The Water Metro model represents a breakthrough in urban water transportation, offering safe, efficient, and environment-friendly alternatives to conventional modes of transport, the statement said.

Leveraging India's rich network of rivers, canals and other water bodies, the project will focus on cities with significant potential for urban water transport systems, the IWAI said.

The urban water transport system will connect mainland and adjoining municipalities/panchayat areas/islands through waterways and integrate the system with other modes of transport. Besides, it will promote tourism and regional economic growth. It will employ non-polluting and sustainable measures through energy-efficient electric ferries and modernised terminals and ensure seamless multimodal connectivity, the statement added.

"IWAI is expanding its footprint throughout the country – from Arunachal Pradesh in the East to Gujarat in the West and Jammu and Kashmir in the North to Kerala in the South," the statement said.

In line with "Harit Nauka" guidelines, the Authority has taken multiple green initiatives which include procurement of electric catamarans for passenger ferries. Two such catamarans have already been deployed, one each at Varanasi and Ayodhya. Six more shall be deployed soon in Mathura and Guwahati.

One hydrogen fuel cell-powered vessel has also been procured which recently completed the trials successfully. The move to strengthen the urban water transport system by developing water metro projects will be an extension to these proactive initiatives being taken by the Authority, the statement added.

