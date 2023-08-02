Vizag: Woman's SUV runs amok, rams into the parked vehicles

Visakhapatnam, Aug 2 (IANS) Eight two-wheelers parked on the roadside were damaged as an SUV driven by a woman ran amok here Tuesday night.

The speeding Innova hit the pavement and rammed into the parked vehicles and a tree before coming to a halt. The visuals which went viral on social media show the front wheels of the car in the air.

The incident occurred on VIP Road. The car, which was heading towards Siripuram from Rama Talkies, ran amok in front of Paradise Hotel. A tragedy was averted as there was nobody near the two-wheelers when the crash happened.

According to eye-witnesses, a woman who was driving the SUV left in another car after the crash. She was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Three Town police registered a case and took up investigation.

