Vizag Police books FIR against dancer for biting off hen's head

Visakhapatnam, March 21 (IANS) Police in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam districts have registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the killing of a hen by biting off the bird's head during a dance performance.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said that it worked with a local volunteer, Kotapalli Pramod Kumar, and police officials to get the FIR registered.

It took action after a video was circulated on social media, showing a person killing a hen by biting off the bird's head using his teeth during a dance performance in full public view.

The FIR has been registered at Gopalapatnam Police Station against dance performer Ashok and organisers under sections 325, read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

The complainant told police that he received a video through WhatsApp showing a chicken's head being ripped apart by the accused brutally using his teeth in full public view during a dance performance as part of a local festival in Kotthapalem.

A similar incident occurred in Anakapalli district last year, where PETA India's complaint led to the registration of an FIR.

"Those who abuse animals are often shown to have no regard for human life, either. For the sake of everyone's safety, it is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this," says PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan.

"We urge anyone who learns of cruelty to animals, regardless of their species, to report it to a local animal protection group and the police," Subramanyan said.

PETA India recommends that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance.

According to the NGO, research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans.

A study published in Forensic Research and Criminology International Journal states, "Those who engage in cruelty to animals were [three] times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.