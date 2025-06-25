Vishnu Manchu: The surname opens doors, but it also adds noise

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Vishnu Manchu, who is the son of acclaimed star and filmmaker Mohan Babu, agrees that while his family name gave him opportunities, it also brought pressure. The actor said that he found true purpose when he stopped chasing others' expectations and started making choices for himself.

Talking about carving his own path and how that journey felt—from pressure to purpose, Vishnu told IANS: “The surname opens doors, but it also adds noise. Early on, I tried to meet everyone’s expectations; that’s exhausting. Purpose arrived when I accepted that legacy is permission to take risks, not an obligation to imitate.”

“Once I tuned out comparisons, my choices—good and bad—became entirely my own,” he added.

The 43-year-old star, who is gearing up for the release of his film “Kanappa”, is more than just an actor. He is also a producer and an entrepreneur.

Which version of Vishnu Manchu feels most true today to him?

Pat came the reply from him: “The producer-actor hybrid.”

He added: “Producing sharpens my strategic side; acting keeps me grounded in craft. When both roles sync, I can protect the story end-to-end—budget to final frame—without compromising performance.”

“Kannappa” is a mythological action drama film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva.

Supporting roles are played by Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo.

In South Indian traditions, Kannappa is a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. His story is closely connected with the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. He is a saint in the Saiva Siddhanta tradition.

Talking about Vishnu, he made his acting debut as a child artist in his father Mohan Babu's 1985 film Ragile Gundelu. He landed his first lead role in the film Vishnu in 2003 directed by Shaji Kailas.

