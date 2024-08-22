Virendra Sachdeva slams AAP over delayed pension to senior citizens

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the delay in paying pension to senior citizens since 2018, claiming that AAP does everything except providing services to the common people.

Sachdeva also claimed that the Delhi government mismanaged the city over the past 10 years, and now it is feeling the wrath of the public.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sachdeva said that after being released from the prison on bail, Manish Sisodia faced protests in Devli and Sultanpuri areas because the AAP is not providing services to the people of Delhi, which is getting reflected in the performance of its ministers.

The Delhi BJP chief also claimed that AAP Minister Atishi faced protests in Uttam Nagar because people are not getting pension, clean drinking water, while new ration cards are also not being issued.

Accusing the Delhi government of being corrupt and failing in its duties, Sachdeva said that AAP ministers are only interested in holding press conferences, and not in helping the people.

"AAP ministers should resign because they have lost people's trust," he said.

Earlier, former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of not providing pension to senior citizens since 2018, claiming that children are dying after falling into open drains due to the AAP government's negligence.

Bidhuri also said that the government led by Arvind Kejriwal only blames others.

In Delhi, the old-age pension scheme has been suspended since 2018.

BJP legislators allege that during elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to implement the pension scheme for the elderly, but he has not fulfilled that promise.

The BJP also claims that the poor people of Delhi are suffering because of Kejriwal’s inaction.

Approximately six lakh elderly people in Delhi are struggling to survive without pension, but Kejriwal is ignoring their difficult condition, the BJP alleges.

