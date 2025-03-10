VIP's Mukesh Sahni vows to fight for marginalised

Patna, March 10 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) kicked off its two-day state and national executive meeting in Valmikinagar, West Champaran on Monday. VIP founder and former minister, Mukesh Sahani, popularly known as ‘Son of Mallah’, inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp.

He paid homage to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Shaheed Jubba Sahani and Late Phoolan Devi. Sahani reaffirmed his commitment to their vision of empowering marginalised communities.

Addressing the gathering, Sahni emphasised: "Our organisation is growing stronger, but this election year is crucial. The upcoming election is not just about VIP but about Bihar’s future. Our party’s core principle has always been the welfare of the poor. We must bring those on the margins into the mainstream and adapt to the changing political landscape to compete with other parties."

Mukesh Sahani outlined the party’s roadmap for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections during the ongoing two-day state and national executive meeting in Valmikinagar and asked leaders and workers to present their views on the political battle ahead.

Discussions will be finalised in Tuesday’s meeting, followed by a unanimous resolution. Acknowledging that mistakes happen, Sahani urged party members to look ahead, fight with fresh energy, and stay focused on their goals.

“The 2025 Bihar Assembly election is a litmus test for us,” he said.

Reiterating that VIP stands for the poor and backward communities, Sahni stressed the need for organisational strength and political adaptability.

With Bihar’s political equations shifting ahead of the 2025 elections, Mukesh Sahani is positioning VIP as a key player in the fight for social justice and the rights of marginalised communities.

During the 2020 Assembly election, VIP won four seats in Bihar and three of them letter joined BJP. Another BJP MLA died in the mid-term.

Mukesh Sahani himself contested the Assembly election but lost. Despite that, he was made animal husbandry and fisheries minister in the Nitish Kumar government. He was MLC under the BJP quota.

