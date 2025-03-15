Violence erupts at Firozabad trauma centre after patient's death as relatives accuse hospital of negligence

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A violent incident unfolded at the trauma centre of the Government Medical College in Firozabad after a patient’s death.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest, causing significant chaos in the hospital premises. They vandalised hospital property and assaulted the medical staff. The situation became tense, prompting the local police to arrive and bring it under control.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh, a resident of the Labor Colony in Firozabad, was brought to the hospital with complaints of vomiting.

According to the family, the doctors administered medication and sent him home in an unconscious state. However, when they brought him back to the hospital later, the doctors declared him dead. The family has alleged medical negligence, claiming that Dinesh’s death was a result of the hospital's carelessness.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Naveen Jain, refuted the allegations, stating that Dinesh was brought to the hospital in a lifeless condition. He also condemned the violent behaviour of the relatives who, after the death, resorted to vandalism and physical assault on the hospital staff.

According to a statement by the doctor on duty, “Some people were accompanying the patient, and it is said that he was brought dead. The police have been deployed to calm the situation, and the postmortem will determine the exact cause of death.”

The hospital's security guard mentioned that while some of the relatives were inside the hospital, others remained outside. It was those outside who began causing the ruckus, breaking things and creating chaos.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the facts and take appropriate action.

