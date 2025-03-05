Vineet Kumar Singh on preparing for 'Chhaava' & 'Superboys of Malegaon' at the same time

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Vineet Kumar Singh delivered a memorable performance as Kavi Kalash in Vicky Kaushal-led "Chhaava". Additionally, he also brought to life the character of Farogh Jaffery in "Superboys of Malegaon".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Vineet Kumar Singh opened up about preparing for his role in "Chhaava" and "Superboys of Malegaon" at the same time.

Vineet Kumar Singh said, "I listen to my director and read the script again and again. If I do not understand something even after that, then I consult with the director and writer - after that, whatever the demand of the character. For 'Chhaava' I had to undergo physical training because Kavi Kalash is both a worrier and a poet. I read a lot of poems and also learned skills like sword fight, and horse riding. Both reading poetry and learning war skills used to go on simultaneously."

Talking about "Superboys of Malegaon" Vineet Kumar Singh said, "I focus on fulfilling the demand of the character I am playing- like 'Superboys of Malegaon' narrates a real tale of a bunch of friends. My character in the film, Farogh Jaffery has been inspired by a real person. Nasir Shaikh, the character played by Adarsh Gourav, and Shafique played by Shashank Arora are all based on real people. Nasir Shaikh truly made his friends immortal through the movie."

During a previous interaction, Vineet Kumar Singh spoke about the overwhelming response to "Superboys of Malegaon" and "Chhava." He shared, “Honestly, I have never experienced anything quite like this in my life. It feels surreal. Sometimes, I even find myself questioning whether this is truly happening. Everywhere I go, I can sense that people have seen and appreciated my work. That brings me immense happiness. Right now, with back-to-back promotions, Superboys of Malegaon has been released just two weeks after Chhava. Once I get some time to reflect, I will truly absorb everything. But at this moment, I am incredibly happy.”

