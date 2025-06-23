Vinay Pathak says, craft of acting relies heavily on repetition

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Vinay Pathak feels that the craft of acting is heavily dependent on repetitions. The actor said that practice shapes up an actor’s performance, and can sometimes also take precedence over research for the role.

The actor spoke with IANS recently, and shared that although every artiste has their own process, practice is something which is common for all artistes.

Speaking with IANS, he said, “ If you read the script for the first time, then already, in your mind, you have a structure, a structure for yourself, you have formed an imaginary situation for yourself, you have already reacted emotionally to it, while reading it”.

He further mentioned, “If you read the script 9 times, then you won't need much research, this is my claim. So, it is about repetition, because our craft is of repetition, it is of practice. Every artiste has his own, different effort, different process, one should learn from a good process, so, this is my opinion, keep it simple”.

Earlier, the actor had shared that veteran actor Anupam Kher introduced him to Kashmiri cuisine while shooting for the film.

He told IANS, “The work Anupam did behind the camera was amazing. How do you create an ensemble? An ensemble can be created, but the musicality of creating an ensemble is something not many people can do. Anupam was the conductor of the orchestra in that film. He made it into such a family, that even today, we are a part of that family, even today, I can call Anupam, I can call Ranveer, I can call Tara because we lived together for a month and a half. We ate together, we drank together, we used to plan on what we would eat in the afternoon, and what we would do in the evening”.

“I remember, Anupam introduced me to Kashmiri food for the first time. I am a vegetarian, so I thought, Kashmiri food is not for me. He told me, ‘You’re in for a treat. We will take you to a place’. And, he introduced me to a place in Delhi for Kashmiri cuisine. And, I fell in love with Kashmiri cuisine. We used to leave the game to give our shots. Sometimes we would play 20 questions. Anupam taught us 3-4 new games”, he added.

