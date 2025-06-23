Let’s see what they do, says D.K. Suresh ahead of appearance before ED in Aishwarya Gowda case

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s brother and former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cheating and money laundering case involving alleged conwoman Aishwarya Gowda, on Monday said that the top court has stated that the agency was overstepping its jurisdiction.

It is alleged that Aishwarya Gowda, posing as the sister of Shivakumar and Suresh, blackmailed jewellers and business centres.

Speaking to the media before attending the ED’s enquiry in Bengaluru, Suresh further said, “I will fully cooperate with the investigation, let’s see what they will do.”

When asked whether the ED could issue him a notice in the absence of any financial transactions, Suresh responded, “Both the Supreme Court and High Courts have stated that the ED is crossing its limits. If, despite these observations, the ED fails to correct its course, it puts the democratic system of the country at risk.”

Reacting to the development, Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said, “We are ready to face any investigation. What happened to the ED case that was filed against me? No one came to my rescue, and eventually, I got justice from the judiciary. The ED has summoned my brother based on someone’s statement. People have the right to meet their elected representatives at their offices. He is ready to answer all questions."

"Why is the media projecting this as such a major development? There are certain stories you never highlight, yet you choose to highlight this,” he stated.

D.K. Suresh further alleged that the ED was filing cases and conducting investigations beyond its jurisdiction, claiming, “It is evident that the ED is acting as a puppet of the central government. Let me see what they will do.”

“I am appearing before the ED for questioning today. I will only know what’s happening once I reach their office. I will fully cooperate with the investigation,” he added.

When asked whether he believes it is a political conspiracy, D.K. Suresh said, “I will come to know after the questioning. Their questions will reveal the direction of the investigation. That will also make it clear whether I am connected to the case or not.”

“I am appearing along with my advocate. We will discuss afterwards whether there is any connection or not,” he added.

When asked about the alleged financial transactions that led to his summoning, Suresh asserted, “There is no financial connection or transaction between that woman and me. I have already spoken about it and provided clarification. I had only attended two programmes, and she met me at my office three or four times to discuss a few matters. But there is nothing related to this case.”

“She resided in the constituency, I met her and attended a couple of programmes with her. There’s nothing beyond that. I will provide the ED with all the information they seek,” Suresh said.

He further stated, “It is alleged that my voice was mimicked and crimes were committed using it. The Karnataka police have investigated this and multiple cases have been filed at the police station. I am not aware of the outcome of that investigation.”

“Now that the ED has taken up the case, I will first appear before them and ask why I’ve been summoned. I will inform the media afterwards,” he stated.

The ED on last Tuesday issued a summons to D.K. Suresh in the case involving Aishwarya Gowda, who has been accused of cheating a Bengaluru-based jeweller of gold valued at Rs 9.82 crore, falsely claiming to be the sister of the two leaders.

The ED, Bengaluru Zonal Office, had arrested her, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Friday for being found allegedly involved in the offence of money laundering.

After the arrest, she was produced before the Special PMLA Court, and the court granted ED her custody for 14 days.

The ED also conducted search operations at 14 locations related to Gowda and her accomplices on April 24 and April 25 under the provisions of the PMLA, and various incriminating documents related to money laundering activities through movable/immovable properties and other digital devices were found and seized.

In addition to the evidence, the proceeds of crime, in the form of cash amounting to nearly Rs 2.25 crore, were also found and seized, the ED said.

