‘Viksit Rajasthan’ is pivotal in achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ 2047: CM

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said that the journey towards a ‘Viksit Rajasthan’ is pivotal in achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ 2047.

“Rajasthan is brimming with immense potential, rich natural resources, skilled talent, and boundless opportunities. I invite the investor community, corporates and institutions to our beautiful state and capitalise on momentum. The journey towards a ‘Viksit Rajasthan’ is pivotal in achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ 2047,” the Chief Minister while addressing the first investor meet of the upcoming ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 in Mumbai where the state signed MoUs worth over INR 4.5 lakh crore.

The companies and industrial groups with whom the MoUs were signed included Adani Group, Vedanta Group, JSW Group, Tata Group, Waaree Group, Dalmia Group and Star Cement among others.

“Signing of these MoUs demonstrates the immense potential of Rajasthan and investors’ strong faith in Rajasthan’s investor-friendly policies. I am confident that we will be able to realise the dream of making the state USD 350 billion economy in the next 5 years,” the Chief Minister said.

He also had one-on-one meetings with several top industry leaders and invited them to invest in Rajasthan and utilise the “investor-friendly” ecosystem and policies of the state.

The official website of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 - https://rising.rajasthan.gov.in/ - was launched on the occasion.

“There is only one VIP in Rajasthan, that is the investor investing in the state. We have the desired political will to realise our dream of developing Rajasthan and the positive response of investors in such a short period has given us confidence to dream big,” Minister of Industries Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhansh Pant, Rajasthan Chief Secretary, said that the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 is going to play a pivotal role towards ‘Viksit Rajasthan’ @ 2047.

Rajasthan will host the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur.

During the summit, special plenary sessions will be organised on different focus sectors, including agriculture, renewable, education and skills, auto and EV,

